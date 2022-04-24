BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Mary Ellen Powers, 90, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va.

She was a lifelong resident of the Big Stone Gap area. She worked at the former Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. Mary was a member of the former Ayers Chapel Church, Big Stone Gap. She loved to read and crochet

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. “Mutt” Powers; son, Mike Powers, daughter, Sandra Lawson; parents, Leonard and Hettie Perry; and siblings, Billy Perry, Bobby Perry and Emma Jean Webb.

Surviving are her daughter, Denise Caldwell, Norton, Va.; grandchildren, Shawna Hicks (Vance), Jessee Caldwell (Alyssa Farmer), Andy Caldwell (Michelle Snyder) and Chris Powers (Melissa); great grandchildren, Logan Hicks, Tanner Hicks, Kaitlyn Lawson, Breanna Hensley, Allyson Caldwell and Bradley Caldwell; siblings, Ronnie Perry, Kingsport, Tn., Retha Williams (Estell), Abingdon, Va. and Shirley Kyle (Roy), Glade Springs, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are private and Mrs. Powers will be laid to rest in the Smith-Gilliam Cemetery in Wise, Va.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Powers’ family.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

