JONESVILLE, VA - Mary Ella Barber, age 62 of Jonesville, VA was born February 25, 1958 in Ocoonita, VA and passed away November 25, 2020 at the Hospise House in Bristol , TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Barber Sr., parents Omer “P.Gib” and Ruby Mullins, one grandson Colton Barber. Mary is survived by her son Johnathan Barber of Poor Vally, one daughter Alicia Wilson and husband Jeff of Bledsoe, KY, one brother Gary Mullins and companion Terrie of Ocoonita, VA and four sisters Peggy Johnson and husband of Ben Her, VA, Geremia Kelley and husband Frank of Hardy, VA Melissa Jones and husband Jack of Piney Flats, TN and Nicole Bryant of Pound, VA. Nine grandchildren and one the way coming June of 2021.
Visitation will be from 12:00 until 1:00 PM Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Province Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jim Myers and Paul Davis Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Jonesville, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.provincefuneralhome.com.
Province Funeral Home of Jonesville is in charge of the arrangements. We are located at 29521 Wilderness Rd. Jonesville, VA 24263 . Phone 276-546-2456.
Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Mary Ella Barber.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and
funeral are asked to wear masks/facial covering. Social distancing
guidelines will also be in place. The guidelines also request that more
than 25 people at a time are allowed in the building at the same time.