October 27, 1930 - December 29, 2020
Isaiah 40:31.
But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.
NORTON, VA - Mary was born in Bluefield, Va., the daughter of William E. & Myrtle Benson Tibbs. In 1947, while living in Arno, Va., with her loving sister Juanita, she met and stole the heart of Bueford. In 1948 they were married. They had three children: Sandra, Sharon & Dale.
After living her life knowing and trusting Christ as her Lord and Savior, and after a lengthy and difficult illness, Mary joyously went to her heavenly home to be reunited with her loved ones that had gone home before her. She attended church at West End Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bueford, son, Dale and grandson Brian, sisters Juanita, Faye, Dorothy, Clara Louise, brother Bill, and her parents William (Bill) Tibbs and Myrtle Benson Tibbs.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandy Phipps of Norton, VA; Daughter and son-in-law, Sharon & Donnie Littleton of Kingsport, Tn. Grandchildren Angie Ryan, Robin Phipps, Brandi Barker; Julie Lucas (Rodney) and Josh Littleton; great grandchildren: Brandon Moore, Zachary Phipps; Hailey and Hannah Barker; Gavin, Gabby & Gracee Lucas; several half brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation for immediate family will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing will be required. A service will follow in Holding Funeral Home's Chapel with Pastor Gary Hill officiating. Mary will be laid to rest in American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA., family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the charity of their choice in her honor.
