KINGSPORT - Mary Elizabeth Pierson Reed, 87 of Kingsport, died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her residence in Kingsport.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Cummins officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Dominic’s Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 N. John B. Dennis, Kingsport, TN 37660, 423-288-8101 or Sullivan County Humane Society/Kingsport Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 992, Kingsport, TN 37662, 423-247-1671.
