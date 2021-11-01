KINGSPORT - Mary Elizabeth Pierson Reed, 87 of Kingsport, died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her residence in Kingsport. She was born 1933 in Liverpool, England, moved to America and came to Tennessee as a newlywed in 1954, raising a family, working, and owning several businesses even becoming a US citizen. It was a life well lived.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John Reed, 2007; brother, Anthony Pierson, 1996; mother, Beatrice Abbott Pierson, 1980 and father, Samuel Pierson, 1978.
Those left to cherish her memory; daughter, Carolyn Moncier and husband Hal; daughter, Jayne Bishop; son, Michael Reed and wife Linda; grandsons, Travis Bishop and wife Samantha; Christopher Bishop and wife Kira; Reed Moncier; and great-granddaughter, Annastyn Bishop.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Cummins officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Dominic’s Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 N. John B. Dennis, Kingsport, TN 37660, 423-288-8101 or Sullivan County Humane Society/Kingsport Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 992, Kingsport, TN 37662, 423-247-1671.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Reed family.