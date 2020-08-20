KINGSPORT - Mary Elizabeth Cox McAmis, 79, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home after a fourteen year battle with cancer. Mary was a seamstress all her life and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orgie and Ida King Cox; son, Randall McAmis; three brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include her loving husband Jerry “Bud” McAmis; daughters, Tina McAmis and Sherry Dingus and her husband Darrell; grandchildren, Josh Dingus and his wife Emily, Melanie and Matthew McAmis; brother, Sammy Cox; brothers-in-law, James Cole and Jack McAmis; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Emory Church Cemetery with Rev. Mitchell Whisnant officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the McAmis family.