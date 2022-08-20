KINGSPORT - Mary Edith Ailshie (Mickey), 80, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport. Born in Charlotte, NC on March 29, 1942, she was the daughter of Robert David Hoyle and Margaret Terril Hoyle. Mickey grew up in Chester, SC where she graduated from Chester High School and received an associate’s degree from Winthrop University. After college she moved to Kingsport, TN, and worked as an administrative assistant at Eastman Chemical. She married Jack L Ailshie in 1962. Mickey was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hoyle of Chester, SC; brother, Bobby Hoyle of Chester, SC; sister, Joanne Grant of Rock Hill, SC; and brother, Charles Hoyle of Wilmington, NC.

