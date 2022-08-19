KINGSPORT - Mary Edith Ailshie (Mickey), 80, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport. Born in Charlotte, NC on March 29, 1942, she was the daughter of Robert David Hoyle and Margaret Terril Hoyle. Mickey grew up in Chester, SC where she graduated from Chester High School and received an associate’s degree from Winthrop University. After college she moved to Kingsport, TN, and worked as an administrative assistant at Eastman Chemical. She married Jack L Ailshie in 1962. Mickey was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hoyle of Chester, SC; brother, Bobby Hoyle of Chester, SC; sister, Joanne Grant of Rock Hill, SC; and brother, Charles Hoyle of Wilmington, NC.
Mickey is survived by her loving mother, Margaret Hoyle of Chester, SC; son, Jim Ailshie of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Jennifer Danehy (Pat) of Memphis, TN; and daughter, Heather King (Chris) of Brookline, MA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Katie Wagoner (Owen), Tyler Ailshie (Megan), Caroline Danehy, Bryce Ailshie, Marc Delgallo, Nia Ailshie, Maggie Delgallo, Eamon Ailshie; and great-grandsons, Parker Wagoner and Baylor Ailshie.
A family inurnment will take place at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Dr. William Randall Frye officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Asbury Health Care for the kind and loving care they provided Mickey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660.
