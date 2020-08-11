NORTON, VA - Mary Elizabeth Smith, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn. Mary was a minister for over 50 years and was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Smith; a daughter, Barbara Jean Smith; a son, Carl Smith; and one sister.
She is survived by four daughters, Shelby Shortt and her husband Terry, Tonya Noel and her husband Jerome, Willie Mae Smith and Juanita Reese all of Norton, Va.; a son, Johnny Lee Smith, Jr and his wife Berthella Faye of North Carolina; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; six brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 12 noon Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Zion Family Ministries in Wise, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon with Pastors Wayne Hager and Kevin Wampler officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Smith family.