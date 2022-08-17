For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast. Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV

KINGSPORT - Mary Elizabeth Hughes, 77, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 15, 2022 at her residence following a period of declining health.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you