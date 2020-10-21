2 Timothy 4:7-8
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Mary E. Allen, 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family, after fighting the good fight. She was born on June 1, 1952 in Johnson City, TN to the late Hazel Mae and Walter White. Mary was a loving wife, mother, Nene, Mamaw, and sister. Her favorite pastime was her grandchildren; she always looked forward to their visits. Mary loved the Lord and was a member of the Way of Life Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Mae Roach White and Walter White; daughter, Angela Wells; brothers, Ken White, Joel White, and James White; and sister Vanessa Hutchinson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 48 years, William Duane White; daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Allen, Kristen Grapperhaus and husband Gene, and Tracy Paige and husband Ben; sister, Renee Atkins; brother, Harold White and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Caitlin Kitzmiller and husband Kaleb, Bree Wells, Lorelai Paige, Kinsey Paige, and Caleb Grapperhaus; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Kim Hall.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home or at any time at the residence. A celebration of Mary’s life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Johnny Gibson and Kaleb Kitzmiller officiating.
Mary will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope.
The family would like to express a heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for their care and compassion during Mary’s illness.
Online condolences may be made to the Allen family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Allen family.