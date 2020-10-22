2 Timothy 4:7-8
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Mary E. Allen, 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family, after fighting the good fight.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home or at any time at the residence. A celebration of Mary’s life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Johnny Gibson and Kaleb Kitzmiller officiating.
Mary will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope.
The family would like to express a heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for their care and compassion during Mary’s illness.
Online condolences may be made to the Allen family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.