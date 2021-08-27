KINGSPORT - Mary Davis, 83, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was a loving homemaker, supportive wife, special aunt, and a friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thornton Vermillion; second husband, George Davis; sister, Nancy Starnes; half-sister, Effie Arnold; two brothers, Paul and Hubert Ward; and half-brother, Alley Ward.
Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and special great-nieces, Lakeesha, Chloe, and Mia.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Clifford Cole officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ethen Starnes, John Patterson, Brandon Frazier, Johnny Patterson, Scott Starnes, and Randy Trent.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.