HERNDON, VA/ BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mary Catherine Stone Tate, 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Dulles Health and Rehab.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Mary was born on October 11, 1956 to Charles H, Stone Jr., and Rita Daily Stone. She was raised in Big Stone Gap, VA, was a graduate of Powell Valley High School (1974) and attended Mountain Empire Community College before working as a legal secretary for the remainder of her career. She was a fun-loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles H, Stone Jr., and Rita Daly Stone, brother; Mickey Stone, and nephew; Brian Shockley. She is survived by her son, Aaron Tate and wife Rachel, sister; Dottie Stone Shockley, brother; Cotton Stone, niece; Jenee Stone, nephews; Matt Stone and John-Michael Shockley, grandchildren; Leah and Alex Tate, several grandnieces/nephews, and other close relatives and friends. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 10th, 2021 at Holding Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Glencoe Cemetery, in Big Stone Gap, VA. Due to covid-19 concerns, those attending the funeral are to always wear masks/facial coverings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The funeral service will be live streamed for those who prefer to participate remotely. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the charity of your choice in her honor.