Mary Carter Francisco, age 98, born September 29, 1923, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Asbury Place (Baysmont) in Kingsport. She was the only child of Joseph Henry Carter and Alice Larkin Carter. Mary was the late wife of Paul E. Francisco. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Dan Fielden.
Those left to cherish her memory are her only daughter, Paulette Francisco Fielden Gray and her husband, Richard E. Gray; grandchildren, Kevin C. Fielden and wife, Jennifer Royston Fielden, Heather D. Fielden and husband, Ernie Ingle; 2 step-grandchildren, John Gray and wife, Wendy; and Susan Gray; 3 great-grandchildren, Henry Fielden and wife, Rachel McSwain Fielden, Luke Fielden and Maggie Lu Ingle; 2 step-grandchildren, Kaila Flanary Perry and husband, Andrew, and Spencer Flanary; 2 step great-great grandchildren, Waverly and Turner Perry; several nieces, nephews and special friends from the Morning Star Community and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church; dear friend and caregiver(who was like another daughter), Dana Poore.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Asbury Baysmont for their love and care for Mary during this difficult time.
The family will hold a graveside service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Morning Star Church Cemetery with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating and special singing by Pam Wooten, Robin White and Rusty Livesay. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.