Mary Carter Francisco, age 98, born September 29, 1923, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Asbury Place (Baysmont) in Kingsport. She was the only child of Joseph Henry Carter and Alice Larkin Carter. Mary was the late wife of Paul E. Francisco. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Dan Fielden.

Those left to cherish her memory are her only daughter, Paulette Francisco Fielden Gray and her husband, Richard E. Gray; grandchildren, Kevin C. Fielden and wife, Jennifer Royston Fielden, Heather D. Fielden and husband, Ernie Ingle; 2 step-grandchildren, John Gray and wife, Wendy; and Susan Gray; 3 great-grandchildren, Henry Fielden and wife, Rachel McSwain Fielden, Luke Fielden and Maggie Lu Ingle; 2 step-grandchildren, Kaila Flanary Perry and husband, Andrew, and Spencer Flanary; 2 step great-great grandchildren, Waverly and Turner Perry; several nieces, nephews and special friends from the Morning Star Community and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church; dear friend and caregiver(who was like another daughter), Dana Poore.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video