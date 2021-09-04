KINGSPORT - Mary C. Stallard, 73, of Kingsport, TN, gained her wings peacefully at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Mary graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School and pursued a career in nursing. She was a great nurse and lover of science.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Sage; grandsons, Dakota and Dalton Sage, and Thomas Thompson; great-grandson, Adrian Sage; sister, Annette Barrett; brothers, Buddy and Cotton Duke; special friend, Charles Penley, and a host of cousins.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Mercy Seat Church, Saturday, September 11 at 4PM.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.