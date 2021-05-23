Mary Burchfield, age 86, born February 1, 1935 went home to be with the Lord on Friday 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Surgoinsville, TN to the late Robert and Mattie Laster. She attended Long's Bend Baptist Church for many years as a youngster and later became a member. She was a homemaker and caregiver for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. You would never leave her house without eating because she loved to cook.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Burchfield; brothers, RL Laster, Lucian Laster, Jimmy Laster, and Lee Laster; sisters, Ruby Jean Burchfield, Margaret Mayes; daughter-in-law, Mary Laster; and son-in-law, Joey Peters.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Laster, Bud (Kathy) Burchfield, and Tony (Jennifer) Burchfield; daughters, Helen Peters, and Norma (Raymond) Reed; grandchildren, Brian (Brenda) Laster, Michelle Laster, Brad (Cynde) Peters, Jennifer Peters, Tyler (Haley) Peters, Rusty Reed, Leah Reed a special granddaughter whom she helped care for, Taylor (Hunter) Tovornik, and Kacey Burchfield; great grandchildren, Amber Robinson, Shadon Nelson, Liam Dotson, Maddox Lundy, Mya Thomas Peters, Bentlee Peters, Brooks Tovornik, and Emorie Burchfield; and several nieces, nephews, and many many friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 25, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Chuck Lowe officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends any time at the home of her daughter, Norma Reed, at 652 Choptack Rd, Rogersville, TN 37857. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jose Velasco, Lisa Cook FNP, Dr. Mark Jenkins, Church Hill Healthcare, H.C.E.M.S., and special caregivers, Rita Sizemore and Margaret Helton. Pallbearers will be Brad Peters, Tyler Peters, Brian Laster, Rusty Reed, Larry Laster, and Bud Burchfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Burchfield and Raymond Reed. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.