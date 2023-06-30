Mary Boyer Jun 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mary Lee Boyer, 91, of Kingsport, passed away June 23, 2023.A loving wife and mother, she has lived in this area most of her life.She worked for many years as a waitress and cashier at Picadilly Cafeteria.She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Boyer, son, Richard Boyer and daughter-in-law, Brenda Boyer and grandson, Jason Boyer.Mary leaves to cherish her memory her son, David Boyer and wife Rita, six grandchildren, Bayleigh, Chaylen, Thomas, Heather, Jonathan and Shane, and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave condolences online.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home & Memorial Park is serving the Boyer family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Construction begins for new Chipotle in Kingsport Kingsport closing several roads for Fourth of July Parade Saturday Two-year-old hit by truck in Bluff City Editorial: Bays Mountain Park selling naming rights Celebrate the Fourth of July … and the First, and the Second and more in Southwest Virginia Sullivan County approves $272 million budget with no property tax increase Local Events