Mary Berry, 66, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and Christian.

Mary was a resident of Kingsport, TN, and was born to the late William and Vera Axson on December 21, 1955. She completed her bachelor’s degree at King University in 1991 and served others as a nurse at Wellmont for 30 years.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video