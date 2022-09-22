Mary Berry, 66, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and Christian.
Mary was a resident of Kingsport, TN, and was born to the late William and Vera Axson on December 21, 1955. She completed her bachelor’s degree at King University in 1991 and served others as a nurse at Wellmont for 30 years.
Mary’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She was diligent about reading and sharing messages from the Bible. Her children and grandchildren brought her an abundance of joy, and she never missed an opportunity to show them her love and kindness. She was happy spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals, and enjoying moments with her family. Mary was a kind, generous friend who didn’t hesitate to help those in need. She truly tried to live by God’s grace and let his word guide her.
Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lynn Berry; her son Bart Berry and wife Carrie Berry; three grandchildren, Cheyene Berry, Lilly Tester, and Brady Berry; a brother, Tommy Peterson; sister Benni; nephew Gregg Peterson and family; and niece Dana Peterson and family. Mary’s beloved son, Brett Berry, passed away suddenly in 2020.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ralph Crawford officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Peterson, Jacob Seay, Caleb Seay, Jerry Bledsoe and Scott Laughlin.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Homeland Baptist Church (Awana Program), 2504 Hawaii St, Kingsport, TN 37660.