Mary Belle Long, age 84, passed away October 31, 2020. She was saved at an early age and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Morristown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Long; parents, Robert and Gertrude (Bernard) Gulley; brothers, Lynn, Howard, Tom, and George Gulley; sister, Betty Rhea.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters; Mabel McDermott of Morristown, Georgia (Havard) Street of White Pine; brothers, Robert and Ira Lee Gulley of Morristown, William (Dub) Gulley of Greeneville, and Johnny (Linda) Gulley of Talbott; sisters-in-law, Lorene Hayes of Morristown and Lola Newman of Whitesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Wednesday, (11/4/20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at 3:30 pm at Long and Berry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask to make donations to the Hamblen County Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.