KINGSPORT - Mary Anne Overturf of Camargo, IL, passed away quietly on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 at Preston Place Suites in Kingsport, TN. She was 89.

Mary was born on April 6, 1933 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Edward and Mary Doyle Machula. Mary met her husband, Bill, while in nurses' training in Champaign, IL. William "Bill" Overturf, a life-long Camargo resident, and Mary were married for 43 years and raised three boys. Mary was the primary caregiver for Bill in his declining years until his passing in 1998. She remained in the home they had shared for the next 24 years until coming to Kingsport in May.

