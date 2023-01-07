KINGSPORT - Mary Anne Overturf of Camargo, IL, passed away quietly on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 at Preston Place Suites in Kingsport, TN. She was 89.
Mary was born on April 6, 1933 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Edward and Mary Doyle Machula. Mary met her husband, Bill, while in nurses' training in Champaign, IL. William "Bill" Overturf, a life-long Camargo resident, and Mary were married for 43 years and raised three boys. Mary was the primary caregiver for Bill in his declining years until his passing in 1998. She remained in the home they had shared for the next 24 years until coming to Kingsport in May.
Mary was an enthusiastic bird watcher and animal lover. She always kept her bird feeders full and her animals fed. Her last pets, a cat Mandy and dog Sally, were much-loved companions.
Mary was blessed with a green thumb and was an avid gardener. Her flower and vegetable gardens were bountiful, and she freely shared her harvest.
Mary is survived by her three sons, their wives and families: Brad William (Retta) Overturf, Kingsport, TN; Joseph Miles (Wendy) Overturf, Delavan, WI; and David Tracy (Rebecca) Overturf, Altadena, CA; niece Marylee (and Kim/family) McGee, Newman, IL as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mary is also survived by Machula nephews and nieces and their families: Michael Machula, Lincoln and Edwina Machula, Samuel Machula, Jeff Gutting, Matt Machula, Tim and Joanne Machula, Jon and Kay Machula, Scott and Sally Cook, and Kevin and Beth Smith.
Mary was especially fond of her dear friends and neighbors who provided her companionship and support over the 24 years she lived alone on the family farm. A very special acknowledgement goes to friend and neighbor, Sarah Cannon, who provided constant love and support, and to Dennis Cockrum and Joel Brotherton.
Mary will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Per Mary's wishes, a small, private graveside service will be held in Camargo, IL at a later date.
The family appreciates the outstanding care that Mary received at Preston Place Suites over the last eight months and the support of Amedisys Hospice and Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Those wishing to honor Mary's life may do so with a gift in her memory to Petworks Animal Shelter (Kingsport) or another charity of their choice.