NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mary Ann Wilder, 66, of Nickelsville, VA, gained her Heavenly reward on June 29th, 2022, at her residence with her family after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born August 12, 1955, to the late Robert & Cora Finch in Scott County, VA. She has been a faithful member of GCUPC since 1973 and served as a Sunday school teacher for many of those years. She was well known in the community for feeding those in need. Her greatest joys in life were serving God her family and, cooking for others, and canning. She retired from Three Creek Apparel as a seamstress and then became a private sitter in-home healthcare. Her hobbies were cooking, canning, and sewing.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband Conley Wilder, brother Charlie Finch, and nephew Daniel Finch.
Left to cherish her memories and carry on are her daughter Michelle & husband, Dean Roberts, Bristol, TN. Grandson Chris & wife Brettina Hutson, Alamogordo, NM, granddaughter Kayla & husband Daniel Coleman, Gate City, VA. Great Grands Brantley, Ella & Silas Coleman. Father of grandchildren Shane Hutson.
Sisters, Marie & husband Junior Jennings, Wanda Sue & husband Harold Jennings, and Betty Jean Finch all of Nickelsville, VA. Brothers William (Tootie) & wife Maxie Finch, Robert & wife Sandra Finch both of Nickelsville, VA. David & wife Debbie Finch and Bobby Joe & wife Janice Finch both of Castlewood, VA.
Several nieces & nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Special Friend Ann (Dishman) Litton
Special thanks to her family for helping provide endless hours of care during her illness.
A gathering of family & friends will be held at (the new location) Gate City UPC 1553 E. Jackson St. Gate City VA 24251 on July 3rd from 5-7 pm with Pastor Danny Grizzle and Kevin Taylor officiating.
Graveside service will be held at Grassy Creek Cemetery (Russell County) on July 4th at 12 pm. The family will meet at Gate City UPC at 11 am to go in procession.
Pallbearers include Kevin Taylor, Mike Poff, David Horton, Garry Wilder, Wesley Russell, Nathan Barber, Richard Sloan, and Mitch Salyer.
Honorary Pallbearers include Johnny Grizzle, Dennis Grizzle, Jay McCulley, Dave Horton, Cody Horton, Victor Williams, and Tony Mullins.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Wilder family.