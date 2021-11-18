STONY POINT - Mary Ann Truss Armstrong of Stony Point, TN (near Surgoinsville) went to be with our Lord on November 13, 2021 at the age of 94 years. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and good friend - she was loved by many. Her beauty radiated inside and out.
Mary Ann was born on August 31, 1927 in Memphis, TN. Through her childhood she lived in Helena, AR; Sheffield, AL; Paris, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Richmond Heights, MO. Mary Ann graduated from Chattanooga City High School in 1945 and the University of Tennessee – Knoxville in 1949.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Samuel Alexander (Alex) Armstrong, Sr; Felix Warner Truss, Sr (Father); Katherine (Kate) Marie Klinke Truss (Mother); Felix Warner Truss, Jr (Brother); and infant grandchildren Esther Grace Armstrong and Jonathan Armstrong.
Mary Ann is survived by sons Samuel Alexander (Zandy) Armstrong, Jr, & wife Beth of Greenwood, SC, David Warner Armstrong & wife Linda of Prince George, VA, Charles Fletcher Armstrong & wife Becky of Knoxville, Tenn., and William Bernard (Ben) Armstrong & wife Brenda of Cleveland, TN. She leaves eight grandchildren - Daniel Armstrong of Wilson, NC, William Armstrong of Memphis, TN, Sgt. Joseph Armstrong of Johnson City, TN, Meelinda Armstrong Babb of Carson, VA, Jennifer Armstrong Belitz of Powell, TN, Laura Armstrong of Boulder, CO, Katie Armstrong Bosanko of Conway, AR, Chad Armstrong of San Jose, CA, and 16 great-grandchildren.
While in college at UTK, Mary Ann was an officer in the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, Pi Omega Pi President, Philanthropic Chairman, 1948 UT Beauty, Polly McClung President, House Senate President, frequent participant in UT Playhouse, UT All-Sing, and Carnicus and countless other activities and honors. Mary Ann continued to love her alma mater and rooted for the orange and white – no matter what the sport – until the very end.
After being wedded to Alex, Mary Ann transitioned from city girl to farm wife and 4-H mom to her four boys. In 1968 Mary Ann went to substitute teach second grade for two weeks at Surgoinsville Elementary. From there Mary Ann taught second grade for over twenty years.
Through the years Mary Ann was a faithful and active member of New Providence Presbyterian Church near Surgoinsville and New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Kingsport where she sang and often lead the choir, arranged flowers and was active in many church activities.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill, TN. Burial will be at the New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery (Stony Point, Surgoinsville, TN) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church (Lynn Garden, Kingsport, Tenn.) at 3:30 pm. The family and Church will then receive friends at the New Hope Fellowship Hall next door to the Church.
To leave an online message for the Armstrong family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com