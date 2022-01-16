Mary Ann Jordan Stout died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, January 13, 2022 after a short illness.
Mary Ann was a native Texan and spent her childhood in George West, TX. She attended Southwest Texas State University and the University of Tennessee. She met her future husband, Dorman Stout, on a blind date and they were married two months later while both attending UT.
After moving to Kingsport, and while raising three children, Mary Ann was involved in many civic activities including Girl Scouts and Jaycettes (President). She was active in all phases of PTA and was awarded a life time membership. Mary Ann was a communicant and very active member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. Later, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher, Vestry member and a co-sponsor of EYC (Episcopal Young Churchmen) for over 10 years. She contributed actively to St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar and the annual Community Christmas Dinner. Other memberships included the Junior League of Kingsport, Ridgefields Country Club, The Garden Guild of Ridgefields, and The Netherland Inn Association.
She had many passions: crafts, attending Barter Theater, extensive traveling, watching Atlanta Braves baseball, supporting the UT VOLS and she especially loved spending time with all of her family at the beach.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Dorman Lamarr Stout, her parents Raymond and Kindois Jordan, daughter Rebecca Marie Stout Birch and sister Betty Jean Leteff.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are sons Lamarr (Susie) Stout, Knoxville; Jim (Becky B.) Stout, Matthews, NC, four grandchildren Melissa Stout, Sarah Jordan Stout, Abby (Jon) Hendrix and James Stout, great grandchildren Jonathan Hendrix and Peyton Marie Hendrix, a brother Forrest Jordan, San Antonio, TX, a niece Melissa Prisk and a nephew Lance Leteff in Louisiana and a special friend and soul mate, Lou Potente of Kingsport.
A private service for interment of ashes will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Receiving of friends will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mary Ann to the Rebecca Stout Birch Scholarship Fund of St. Paul’s Day School, 100 E. Sevier Ave. Kingsport, 37660. Online condolences for the family may be made a www.hamlettdobson.com.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary Stout.