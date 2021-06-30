KINGSPORT - Mary Ann “Joanne” Jones, age 92 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Born in Columbus, Ohio on June 3, 1929, a daughter of the late Charlie and Nell Money Ellis, she had resided in this area since 1970, moving from Shepard AFC Texas. She was married to the late Edward E. “Gene” Jones. Joanne was a member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved her family, gardening and traveling for most of her life and her church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Denny and Nancy Lane and Caris Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Jane Sargent, June Miller, Charlene Childers, and Dorothy Porter; and grandson, Peyton Eugene Honeycutt.
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Judy Jones McLaughlin of Kingsport, and Patty Jones Kiser of Blountville; son, George Jones and wife, Lisa of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Veronica Chappell, Lindsay Geouque and husband, Andrew, and Aaron Jones; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Porter and husband, Joe of Studenville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Nancy Lane; and her dog, Angel.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Roy Hull officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.
