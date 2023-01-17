Mary Ann Fleenor Jan 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mary Ann Fleenor, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at The Village at Allandale.She was born December 13, 1948, in Kingsport, TN to the late Charles and Dorothy Taylor Cleek.Mary was a committed Christian and member of Faith Promise Church in Bristol, TN.She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Fleenor, Kingsport, TN.A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Billy Wayne Arrington will officiate.The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at The Village at Allandale for their compassionate care of Mary Ann.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Mary Ann Fleenor and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Ann Fleenor Care Work Christianity Kingsport Staff Cremation Tn Condolence Recommended for you