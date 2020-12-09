Mary Ann Carty departed this life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate and a dedicated Eastman retiree of the Acetate Yarn division. Mary Ann was an avid sports fan of Dobyns-Bennett High School and the University of Tennessee. She loved animals and nature. Mary Ann was a lifetime member of Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church where she served as Clerk of the Session, Elder and Historian, a role she took over from her mother.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Eleanor Carty; and brother, Mark Carty.
Surviving family members include, Maegan Carty (Cory Bolden) and Sarah Carty; brothers, George (Beth) Carty, and Charles (Susan) Carty; nieces, Allison Carty and Devon Carty; nephews, Thomas Carty and Dillon (Kelly) Carty; was “Nana” to great-nieces, Baleigh Vernon, Isabella Bolden, Indira Bolden and Loretta Carty, and great-nephews, Isaiah Bolden and Titus Bolden.
The family would like to thank Dr. Maatouk for her care and support.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jeff Morelock officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church, 2049 Greenway St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, petworkstn.com/donate.