Mary Ann Carty departed this life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jeff Morelock officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church, 2049 Greenway St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, petworkstn.com/donate.