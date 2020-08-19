Mary Anderson Newland Hensley, age 83, died on August 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held on August 23rd, 2020, at 4:00pm, followed by a time of visitation, at Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, TN, 37663.
A private graveside service will be conducted for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in her name to Colonial Heights Christian Church.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary Anderson Newland Hensley.