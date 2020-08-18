Mary Anderson Newland Hensley, age 83, died on August 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was blessed to be surrounded with family as she left to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born October 29,1936, as the youngest of eight in Scott County, Virginia, just outside of Gate City, to the late Emmett and Julia Newland. Being raised on a farm forged her into a tough and industrious woman. Farm life was filled with hard work, but she made time for her love of basketball. As captain of the Shoemaker High School team her senior year, she led them to victory in the Virginia State Championship.
Circumstances cast her into the workforce at Mason & Dixon and TVA Credit Unions for 29 years, but her main calling and gift was Christian motherhood and hospitality. Her four children benefited from this even to her last breath, and they rise up and call her blessed. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will treasure memories of Gigi and her joyful love for them. Even the shyest of them would quickly crawl up in her lap. Her many friends can tell you how she was the first to offer help, bring food, or just have a chat. Loving her Lord taught her to love others, and she did it well and with all her heart.
Many good memories were made gathered around her table whether we were eating her delicious meals that she loved to plan and cook; playing Scrabble, dice or one of her favorite card games; or simply laughing and talking. And by all means we held onto our cups so they wouldn’t be whisked away and washed because our mother invented the phrase, “cleanliness is next to godliness!” Many stories with her quick wit entertained us to the end. These fun times and this faithful woman will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her family is her legacy, and we pray we live up to her high standards.
Mary’s family wishes to pray a blessing on all the many friends who showed their love and sympathy with the prayer, cards, flowers, visits and support during her illness. You brought all of us comfort and encouragement, and we are forever grateful.
Mary’s legacy will live on through her children, Rick (wife Michelle), Beverly Huskins (husband Jim), Ellen Jones (husband Mike), and Sherry Slater (husband Danny); her twelve grandchildren: Benjamin Hensley, Michael Hensley, Julia Burdette, Warren Huskins, Miriam Oaks, Silas Huskins, Lydia Bradley, Emily Trout, Meredith Grubb, Lucie Jones, Mitchell Slater, Kristi Slater; and sixteen beautiful great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister Nancy Templeton. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Dick, Joe, Vernon, and Hubert Newland; sister, Lynn Legge; granddaughter, Laurel Huskins; and great grandson, Hunter Huskins.
A memorial service will be held on August 23rd, 2020, at 4:00pm, followed by a time of visitation, at Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, TN, 37663.
A private graveside service will be conducted for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in her name to Colonial Heights Christian Church.