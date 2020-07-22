It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Antoinette Noto (nee Luzzi) of Forest Hills Gardens, Queens NY announce her passing on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. Mary was 93 and died of complications due to cancer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four children and their spouses: Thad and Joyce Noto of Gray TN, Anthony Noto and Elaine Diratz of Chappaqua NY, Janice Noto-Helmers and Philip Helmers of Ossining NY, and Jody and Kelly Noto of Vancouver WA; ten grandchildren; five step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. Her nephew, Joseph Lemoine was her “fifth son” who spent his Saturday afternoons with his beloved Aunt Mary.
Mary was born in Manhattan on April 3, 1927. She was an excellent seamstress making her own clothes as a teenager and even making her daughter Janice’s wedding dress. Mary was a high school graduate and took college painting courses at Queens College, when her children were grown. Mary was a creative craftsperson and talented fine artist who loved painting life models at The Art Students League of New York well into her late eighties. She had a pen and ink illustration style as well — her spot drawings were published in The New Yorker Magazine. Mrs. Noto was a loving mother and homemaker who also contributed “behind the scenes” in her husband’s busy and successful theatre career, giving creative input and support.
She was predeceased by her first child, infant son Tod; her loving husband of 55 years, Commercial Artist, Producer, Actor, Playwright Lore Noto (Lore was well known for producing and acting in the world’s longest running musical, The Fantasticks); sister, Winifred “Winkie” Luzzi; and her parents: Anthony and Winifred “Winnie” Luzzi.
Mary Noto will be buried beside her husband at St. John Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens on Thursday, July 23rd. A brief viewing will take place before burial at Fox Funeral Home in Forest Hills NY. A memorial mass and celebration of life event at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Forest Hills will be scheduled in the spring.