YUMA COMMUNITY - Marvin Winegar, 77 of the Yuma Community was born on February 17, 1943 and passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on February 1, 2021 after a 14-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Friends may drop by to pay their respects from 1-5:00 pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Out of an abundance of caution, a private, family only funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor Terry Browder and Pastor Robert Fletcher speaking at the funeral. Damon Depew will sing. The service will be live streamed at www.hamlettdobson.com at his obituary site as well as on family member’s Facebook.
A public graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm on Friday at Holston View Cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
Pallbearers will be Courtney Bolling, Josh Bolling, Lakin Glover, Hunter Winegar, Jordan Slough, Caleb Bolling, Carys Bolling, Jax Bolling, Lindsey Winegar, and Doug Larkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Grady Vaughn, Jack Taylor, Frank Casteel, Clarence Strickler, Harold Tate, James Wood, Duffie Cox, & Pete Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society www.donate.lls.org or to or Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Special thanks to Dr. Shipstone, Dr. Usmani and Dr. Delwadia for their excellent care and to the Ballad Cancer Center and their wonderful staff. Extra special thanks to the nurses and PCTs who went above and beyond on Wilcox Oncology Unit.