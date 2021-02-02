YUMA COMMUNITY - Marvin Winegar, 77 of the Yuma Community was born on February 17, 1943 and passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on February 1, 2021 after a 14-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Marvin will be remembered for being a loving husband, dad, papaw, and brother. He was well known for his ability to fix most anything he was presented with. His woodworking skills were second to none as he strived for perfection with every project. He graduated from Gate City High School in 1961 and went to work at Holliston Mills that summer. He retired after 44 years. Marvin attended and was a member of Homeland Baptist Church until his health no longer permitted.
He was preceded in death by his parents E.K. (Kemp) and Emma Sandidge Winegar and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles R. and Lakie Vicars Osborne.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years and unwavering caregiver during his long battle with cancer, Judy Osborne Winegar; his daughter, Debbie and her husband Frank Glover of Gate City, VA; Debbie’s daughters Courtney and husband Josh Bolling of Gate City, VA and Lakin Glover of Church Hill, TN and Jordan Slough “adopted grandson” of Church Hill, TN. Marvin’s pride and joy, were his great-grandchildren, Caleb, Carys and Jax Bolling; his son, Sgt(R) Dennis Winegar and wife Rebecca of Kingsport, and their son Hunter Chase Winegar of Middlesboro, KY. He is also survived by his two sisters Janice Winegar of Church Hill, TN and Charlene (Tom) Shelton of Newport, TN and his brother Olen (Nawadah) of Church Hill, TN, along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends may drop by to pay their respects from 1-5:00 pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Out of an abundance of caution, a private, family only funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor Terry Browder and Pastor Robert Fletcher speaking at the funeral. Damon Depew will sing. The service will be live streamed at www.hamlettdobson.com at his obituary site as well as on family member’s Facebook.
A public graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm on Friday at Holston View Cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
Pallbearers will be Courtney Bolling, Josh Bolling, Lakin Glover, Hunter Winegar, Jordan Slough, Caleb Bolling, Carys Bolling, Jax Bolling, Lindsey Winegar, and Doug Larkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Grady Vaughn, Jack Taylor, Frank Casteel, Clarence Strickler, Harold Tate, James Wood, Duffie Cox, & Pete Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society www.donate.lls.org or to or Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Special thanks to Dr. Shipstone, Dr. Usmani and Dr. Delwadia for their excellent care and to the Ballad Cancer Center and their wonderful staff. Extra special thanks to the nurses and PCTs who went above and beyond on Wilcox Oncology Unit.