MOUNT CARMEL - Marvin Wade Spitzer, age 60, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. Marvin was born in Hawkins County and had lived in Michigan and Florida before moving back to Mount Carmel. He was a veteran of the United States Army and attended the Bradshaw’s Chapel Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Ralph & Mary Spitzer, Sister; Rhonda Stuart and infant sister; Sharon Spitzer, brother; Stanley Spitzer.
Survivors include his wife; Tracy Spitzer, children; Brandon Spitzer, Logan Spitzer, Stephen Bean, Christopher Spitzer, Austin Spitzer and Marley Spitzer. Brother, Tony Spitzer and wife Britney, 2 grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
Marvin’s wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To leave an online message for the Spitzer family, please contact us @www.johnsonarrowood.com
