Marvin Spitzer Jan 15, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT CARMEL - Marvin Spitzer, 60, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2020 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marvin Spitzer Funeral Home Pass Away Hill Arrangement Mount Carmel Residence Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.