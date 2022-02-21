BIG STONE GAP, VA - Marvin Scott Carroll, 62, Big Stone Gap, VA, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, February 17, 2022. He was born in Big Stone Gap, VA and was the son of the late, James Clinton Carroll and Mildred Dorthula Carroll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Michael “Mickey” Carroll and Gary Martin Carroll. He is survived by his sisters, Mildred Carroll, Cora Sue Leonard, Sharon Denise Mangus, and Donna Jean Carroll, brothers, Robert (Bobby) Carroll, Melvin Gregory Carroll, and Clinton Mark Carroll, along with several nieces and nephews. Scott was loved by everyone he met. He was always ready to help anyone in need, and always saying, “no charge.”
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Holding Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Holdings with Dr. Bob Carroll officiating. An online guest register is available at www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Marvin Scott Carroll.