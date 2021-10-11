KINGSPORT - Marvin Leroy Graham, 87, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in McRoberts, Kentucky, on May 5, 1934.
Leroy graduated from J.J. Kelly High School, served in the U.S. Army, and attended Clinch Valley College. He was a natural-born salesman, forming relationships with people from all walks of life. Leroy enjoyed an early retirement, spending time with his wife, family, and friends. Traveling, playing golf, and living life to the fullest were his passions. In his younger years, he enjoyed singing in several gospel groups. He was blessed with a wonderful singing voice. He never met a stranger, and if you were his friend, you were a friend for life.
Leroy is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-eight years, Peggy Gibson Graham; son, Terry Graham and wife Rebecca; son, Jeffrey Graham and Diane; brother, Gary Graham and wife Joy; granddaughters, Brandi Matheison, Melissa Simpson, and Audra Graham; grandsons, Cole Graham and Chase Graham; great-grandsons, Coy Roop, Cayse Roop, and Rowan Graham Simpson; and special cousins and friends, Jim and Phyllis Clark.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Graham, Violet Roberts Graham; stepmother, Hazel Roberts Graham; sisters Nina Mae Graham and Frances Graham Orr; brothers Steve Graham and Dalton Graham.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Leroy’s family would like to extend their thanks to Holston Valley Medical Center caregivers and the Hospice staff at Wilcox Hall for the excellent care and support he was given.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Graham family.