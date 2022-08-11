BIG STONE GAP, VA - Marvin Lee Owens Jr.-age 50, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August. 11, 2022 at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.

