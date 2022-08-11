Marvin Lee Owens Jr. Aug 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Marvin Lee Owens Jr.-age 50, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August. 11, 2022 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.An online register and updated arrangements may be viewed at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is serving the family of Marvin Lee Owens Jr.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marvin Lee Owens Jr. Virginia Funeral Home Arrangement Register Pass Away Residence Recommended for you