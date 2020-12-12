CHURCH HILL - Marvin Lee Morelock, 75, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord and his loved ones on December 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dexter Earl Morelock; mother, Linda Ethel Morelock; brothers, Dexter Carl Morelock, L.B. Morelock; sisters, Betty Sue Morelock; and Wanda Lou Morelock.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Lois Marlene Morelock of Church Hill; sons, Timothy Lee Morelock of Kingsport, Tommie L. Morelock of Church Hill; daughter, Tina L. Hubbard and her husband David of Fall Branch; beloved granddaughter, Taylor Leighann Hubbard; brothers, Reece Morelock and sister-in-law, Helen Morelock of Mt. Carmel, Donnie Morelock and sister-in-law Angie Morelock of Church Hill; special cousins, Rita Morelock Light, Ruby Beamer Morelock, and Ina Nell Crawford; and special friends, Marie and Johnny Johnson and Joe Dyer.
Special thanks to the nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service will be held at the Light Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, condolences can be made through Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.