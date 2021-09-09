Marvin Jessie Meredith went to heaven to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was 91 years old.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home, Kingsport, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service will begin in the chapel at 12:30 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron and Dr. Paul Patton officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will immediately follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Knoxville, TN and The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate VA Post #265.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joey Watson and Dr. Drew McElroy for their kind and compassionate care of Marvin during his time in Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
https://www.mountainhome.va.gov/giving/index.asp
