Marvin Jessie Meredith went to heaven to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was 91 years old.
Marvin is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; son, Gerald (Diana) Meredith; daughter, Sherry (Ted) Munger; grandson, Jason (Carolina) Meredith; granddaughter, Jessie (Tyler) Smith; his precious great-granddaughter, Maria Diana Meredith; brother-in-law, Paul (Carol) Patton; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hansford, Wanda (Garry) Frederick, and Carol Meredith; as well as many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Mont and Elsie Meredith; brother, Junior Meredith; sister, Merlene Lake; brother, Charles Meredith.
Marvin married his childhood sweetheart Helen, and they were happily married for 73 years.
Marvin was born and raised in Kentucky and at age 18 joined the U.S. Navy. He proudly served as a Navy Hospital Corpsman, seeing active combat duty in Korea and Vietnam, Lebanon, and the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was awarded the bronze star for heroic duty while serving in Korea.
Following 23 years of military service, he was employed by Quantum Chemical Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. He and Helen lived in Cincinnati for 50 years before moving to Kingsport, Tennessee to be near their children and grandchildren.
Marvin was a man of faith, serving as a deacon and greeter at First Baptist Church of Mt. Healthy, Ohio. He mentored refugees from Cambodia, taught countless young neighbors about lawncare, and was a friend to everyone he met. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling his family about growing up in Kentucky and places he had seen through his military service. He was an animal lover and was always the favorite with all family pets (he may have fed them from the table). He enjoyed cheering for the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. He was kind-hearted, compassionate, generous, and selfless.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home, Kingsport, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service will begin in the chapel at 12:30 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron and Dr. Paul Patton officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will immediately follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Knoxville, TN and The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate VA Post #265.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joey Watson and Dr. Drew McElroy for their kind and compassionate care of Marvin during his time in Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
https://www.mountainhome.va.gov/giving/index.asp
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
The care of Marvin Jessie Meredith and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.