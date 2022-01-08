KINGSPORT - Marvin “Jack” Hickman, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore and Pastor Wade Childress officiating. Wayne Bledsoe and Sarah Beth Lovell will provide the music.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Jack’s family extends their sincere appreciation to their family, friends and congregation of Bloomingdale Baptist Church for their love, prayers and support.
