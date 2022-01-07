KINGSPORT - Marvin “Jack” Hickman, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 1, 1937, in Kingsport, to the late J.P. and Estelle Smallwood Hickman.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He enjoyed reading his Bible and listening to Gospel preaching. Jack was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
His greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with his family.
Jack retired from Eastman Chemical Company following over forty years of service and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Hickman and Jim Hickman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Faye Phelps Hickman; daughter, Amy Hickman Gudger and husband, Robby; son, David Hickman and wife, Monica; grandchildren, McKenna Gudger, Ryan, Cole and Jack Hickman; sister, Geraldine Hickman; brothers, Charles Hickman and wife, Pansy, Gene Hickman and wife, Carolyn; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore and Pastor Wade Childress officiating. Wayne Bledsoe and Sarah Beth Lovell will provide the music.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Jack’s family extends their sincere appreciation to their family, friends and congregation of Bloomingdale Baptist Church for their love, prayers and support.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Marvin “Jack” Hickman and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.