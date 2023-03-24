Marvin G. (Sonny) Little Jr, 79, passed away at home after an extended illness on March 21st. Sonny was born in Saltville, VA but relocated to Kingsport, TN to work at Eastman Chemical Company as a young man. After retiring from Eastman, he worked as a courier for Cardinal Health. Sonny attended Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association Rays of the Son chapter. He loved using his motorcycles to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Sonny was predeceased by his parents, Marvin Little Sr and Ruth Little and his brother Charles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Karen Little; his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Myra Little; four sisters Sue Sturgill, Judy Rhea, Jane Conner and husband John, and Martha Little; sisters-in-law, Sherry Little and Sidra Wolfe and husband Alton; brothers-in-law, James Smith and wife Sheila and Norman Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be immediately after the service at the Mount Lebanon Cemetery next to the church.
Pallbearers will be Steve Raines, Ted Dwomick, Bruce Judkins, Jerry Riley, Dan Gathercole, and Rick Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Christian Motorcyclists Association’s annual fundraiser Run for the Son @ RFS Shannon Gathercole 226 2nd Street Erwin TN 37650 or to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.