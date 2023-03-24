Marvin G. (Sonny) Little Jr, 79, passed away at home after an extended illness on March 21st. Sonny was born in Saltville, VA but relocated to Kingsport, TN to work at Eastman Chemical Company as a young man. After retiring from Eastman, he worked as a courier for Cardinal Health. Sonny attended Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association Rays of the Son chapter. He loved using his motorcycles to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Sonny was predeceased by his parents, Marvin Little Sr and Ruth Little and his brother Charles.

