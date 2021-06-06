BIG STONE GAP, VA- Marvin Eugene Miller, 88, died peacefully on Saturday (June 5, 2021) surrounded by his family at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
He was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
He was a graduate of East Stone Gap High School. He retired from the U.S. Navy as Chief Petty Officer with 22 years of service and came back to his home town of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He went to work and began a career with the Wise County Schools where he taught small engine repair in Wise, Va. for 24 years before retiring again.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jeri Ann Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va., daughter Stephanie L. Gates of Big Stone Gap, Va., son John D. Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va., parents Una Miller and Worley “Wade” Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va., brothers Billy Miller of Xenia, Ohio, Bobby Miller and Charles Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va. and sister Anna Sue Vines of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Surviving is his son Joseph M. Miller East Stone Gap, Va., his Daughter-in-Law Joyce Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va. and his Son-in-Law Victor Gates, Jr. of Big Stone Gap, Va., many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and over 42 foster children whom he loved deeply, best friend Johnny Cubine and caregiver Ashley M. Mullins.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021; at the First Baptist Church (Big Stone Gap). Visitation hours will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with Military Graveside Rites to immediately follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Garrett Sheldon officiating.
Pallbearers will be;Lee Miller, Chris Miller, Austin Miller, Nick Willis, Shawn Head and Jake Huff.
Honorary Pallbearers the Men’s Sunday School class at First Baptist Church.
