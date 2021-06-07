BIG STONE GAP, VA - Marvin Eugene Miller, 88, died peacefully on Saturday (June 5, 2021) surrounded by his family at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
He was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
He was a graduate of East Stone Gap High School. He retired from the U.S. Navy as Chief Petty Officer with 22 years of service. After the service he came back to his hometown of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He went to work and began a career with the Wise County Schools where he taught small engine repair in Wise, Va. for 24 years before retiring again.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeri Ann Miller, of Big Stone Gap, Va., daughter, Stephanie L. Gates of Big Stone Gap, Va., son John D. Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va., parents; Una Miller and Worley “Wade” Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va., brothers, Billy Miller of Xenia, Ohio, Bobby Miller and Charles Miller, of Big Stone Gap, Va. and sister Anna Sue Vines of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Survivors are: his son, Joseph M. Miller East Stone Gap, Va., his Daughter-in-Law, Joyce Miller of Big Stone Gap, Va. and his Son-in-Law, Victor Gates, Jr. of Big Stone Gap, Va., brothers, Wade “June” Miller, Jr. (Nema) and Walter Miller (Brenda) of Big Stone Gap, VA., nieces, Nancy Horner (Minot, ND) and Dianna Cannoy (Bruceton Mills, WV). Along with many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and over 42 foster children whom he loved deeply, best friend Johnny Cubine, and caregiver Ashley M. Mullins, other close relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. (108 Wood Ave E. Big Stone Gap, Va.) Visitation hours will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with Military Graveside Rites to immediately follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Rev. Garrett Sheldon officiating.
Pallbearers will be, Lee Miller, Chris Miller, Austin Miller, Nick Willis, Shawn Head and Jake Huff.
Honorary Pallbearers the Men’s Sunday School class at First Baptist Church.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marvin E. Miller.