Marvin Eugene "Gene" Barringer left this life for his Heavenly home on October 1, 2022. Gene was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and " Poppy". He was generous, kind, and always had great stories to tell. His dear Camouflage friends will miss him greatly, as he was the best shot of them all!!
Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, a recent retiree from the Johnson City School System and owner of Barringer Home Services. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he enjoyed his final hunt just days before he was hospitalized.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Theresa "Reece" Barringer; his two sons, Bradley Allen Barringer and wife, Annie Bennett Barringer, and their daughters, Rose and Ava, and Joseph Wayne Barringer, all of Johnson City; his father, Joseph Warren Barringer and stepmother, Delilah Barringer; his mother, Betty Barringer Neal and stepfather, Charles Douglas Neal; sister, Deborah Elaine Ramey and husband, John Allen Ramey; half-brother, Nick Barringer, and his wife, Kathrin Barringer; and stepbrother, Charles Daniel Neal and wife, Bronwyn Frasier Neal; Brother in law, Anthony Roberts and wife Janice, their daughters, Abby and Naomi, all of Tubac, AZ. Gene was loved deeply by many nieces and nephews, and leaves many wonderful memories for them to cherish. Gene was preceded in death by his step-son Dustin Mahoney
Gene never met a stranger and had very close and loving friendships that have lasted a lifetime. He also leaves behind many young friends that he mentored throughout their growing years who fondly called us Daddy Gene and Momma Reece. We are blessed to have such a beautiful extended family.
A celebration of life gathering is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Parking will be available at the lower lot of Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and the parking lot of the Jonesborough United Methodist Church. Shuttle service from the parking area will be provided.