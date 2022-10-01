Marvin Eugene "Gene" Barringer left this life for his Heavenly home on October 1, 2022. Gene was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and " Poppy". He was generous, kind, and always had great stories to tell. His dear Camouflage friends will miss him greatly, as he was the best shot of them all!!

Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, a recent retiree from the Johnson City School System and owner of Barringer Home Services. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he enjoyed his final hunt just days before he was hospitalized.

