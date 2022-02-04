CHURCH HILL - Marvin “Doug” Davis Jr., Doug would like to let you know that his work here on earth is done.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Ridgeview Baptist Church 234 Hurd Road Church Hill, TN 37642. The celebration of Doug’s life will follow after the visitation with Pastor Jon Rogers and Pastor Patrick Arbo officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, the Hunt family has set up Go Fund Me page in Doug’s honor as well as donations can be made to Ridgeview Baptist Church in Doug’s name.
