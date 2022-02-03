CHURCH HILL - Marvin “Doug” Davis Jr., Doug would like to let you know that his work here on earth is done. He received a call with offer he couldn’t refuse, for an appointment which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends that he hasn’t seen in a long time. Doug was a man of great loves. Love for his Lord and Savior, love for his family and love for his Church family and friends. Doug was light to anyone who met him and a fighter through all the battles he faced.
Doug was 63 years old when he passed away on Wednesday February 2. 2022. He retired from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after 25 years of service where he was Sergeant Correctional officer. He was a faithful member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. He loved fishing and was a Vols Fan for life. Rarely did you see Doug where he was not wearing a UT Shirt or shirt representing his faith. Doug wanted to be cremated so his wife can have a smoking hot body when it’s her turn.
Doug was born in the Panama Canal to Marylyn Weeks Davis and the late Marvin Davis, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and faithful wife of 30 years, LuAnn Hunt Davis, his mother Marylyn Davis, his sister Patty Gilley and husband Scott, his brother Rob Davis and wife Shelly, his daughter Andrea Davis, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Ridgeview Baptist Church 234 Hurd Road Church Hill, TN 37642. The celebration of Doug’s life will follow after the visitation with Pastor Jon Rogers and Pastor Patrick Arbo officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, the Hunt family has set up Go Fund Me page in Doug’s honor as well as donations can be made to Ridgeview Baptist Church in Doug’s name.
To leave an online message for the Davis family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Davis family.