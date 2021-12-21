APPALACHIA, VA - Marvin Darryl Hylton, 53, passed away on Sunday morning, December 19, 2021, at his home.
He resided in Roda, Va. for most of his life. “Hankie,” as he was affectionately known for his love of Hank Williams, Jr., also loved Elvis. He loved the Lord and his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon K. Johnson.
He is survived by his father, Sylvester Hylton, Stonega, Va.; brother, Robert Hylton, Stonega, Va.; sisters, Lisa Phillips (Tim), Big Stone Gap and Brooke Hylton of Oregon; several nieces and nephews; a special great niece, Sawyer Grae Cason; a special aunt, Nancy Hunter, Big Stone Gap; his ex-brother-in-law and confidant, Randall Cason; and his canine love, “Sonny.”
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:00pm on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral will follow at 1:00pm with Cotton Gardner officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Nicholas Cason, Randall Cason, Thorn Morrison, Isaac Holyfield, Matt Slagle and Jessee Thomas.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hylton family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.